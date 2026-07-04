Ram Temple donation theft: RJD MP moves SC for transfer of ongoing probe to CBI

An RJD MP has moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the ongoing probe to the CBI probe into the finances of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust under top court’s direct supervision following allegations of misappropriation of donations at Ram Temple, Ayodhya.

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Citing an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and the reported recovery of Rs. 77 lakh from the eight accused arrested in the case, the PIL filed by RJD MP from Buxar Sudhakar Singh submitted that it’s of exceptional public importance to safeguard the administration of the Trust and protect the offerings made by millions of devotees.

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He, however, sought to clarify that he didn’t want any interference with religious practices or temple rituals and that a judicial intervention was needed to ensure transparency and accountability in the Trust’s secular financial administration.

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Singh sought a comprehensive forensic audit of all donations, transactions and assets of the Trust by an independent agency. The Trust should be directed to publish audited financial statements and donation records on its official website in the interest of public transparency, the PIL demanded.

The PIL also sought directions to preserve all financial records, including physical documents, digital ledgers, UPI transaction logs and bank statements, to prevent any alleged tampering with evidence and an order restraining the Trust from undertaking major investments, entering into substantial contracts or taking significant financial decisions without the prior approval of the proposed Oversight Committee.

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Singh wanted the top court to appoint of a temporary, court-monitored Oversight Committee consisting of retired judicial officers and financial experts to oversee the Trust’s secular financial affairs during the pendency of the investigation.

This is the second PIL filed in the Supreme Court on the issue. The controversy surrounding the alleged embezzlement of funds of the Ayodhya Ram Temple reached the Supreme Court on June 22 with advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav filing a petition seeking registration of an FIR and a fair and time-bound probe into it by a CBI-led multi-disciplinary SIT.

They wanted the SIT to investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported “illegalities” concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

However, the Supreme Court had on June 29 refused to urgently take up their petition, saying “Heavens are not going to fall if the petition is heard after the court resumes regular functioning after the summer break.”

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh Government set up a three-member SIT at the request of the temple trust to look into allegations of financial irregularities and misappropriation of donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.

The SIT comprising Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S, and Finance Department Special Secretary Neel Ratan submitted its preliminary report to the Uttar Pradesh Government on June 23.following which an FIR has been registered and eight accused have been arrested.

The arrested accused --- Avinash Shukla, Anukalp Mishra, Lav Kush Mishra, Manish Kumar Yadav, Karunesh Pandey, Ram Shankar Mishra, Subhash Srivastava and Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav—were associated with counting cash and valuables received as donations at the Ram Temple.