Ram Temple Trust gets first woman trustee

Besides appointing its first Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday expanded its membership by inducting three new trustees.

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Nirmala Yadav, Mahesh Bhagchandka and senior advocate Madan Mohan Pandey have been inducted into the Trust.

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Yadav’s inclusion marks a significant change in the Trust’s composition, as she becomes its first woman trustee. She earlier played a key role in the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s fund-raising campaign for the Ram Temple.

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Bhagchandka is related to late VHP president Ashok Singhal and currently runs the Ashok Singhal Foundation. He has been associated with major Ram Temple events for several years. He was the main host during the Ram Temple bhoomi pujan ceremony in 2020 and attended the consecration ceremony in 2024 with his family.

Pandey, an Ayodhya-based senior advocate, was associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute as counsel for Ram Lalla. Following the formation of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, he was appointed Additional Advocate General in recognition of his legal services.

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The Trust, which met on Wednesday to finalise Jeetendra Mishra as its first CEO, had considered a three-member panel for the post. The other shortlisted candidates were retired Major General Sanjay Pratap Singh Bisht and Shruti Hardwari.