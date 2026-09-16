Rape case registered against SAD leader Amarjit Singh Chawla; resigns from party, SGPC posts

A rape case has been registered against Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member from Anandpur Sahib and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior vice-president Amarjit Singh Chawla.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with The Tribune, alleges sexual exploitation, threats and pressure on a woman from the Malwa region.

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The FIR, registered at the Anandpur Sahib police station on August 21, names Chawla as the accused. It records allegations relating to a series of incidents between February 27 and August 19 this year. The alleged incidents include one at Bhai Bachittar Singh Yatri Niwas in Anandpur Sahib.

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According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that Chawla established contact with her, gave certain assurances and subsequently engaged in conduct that she described as sexual exploitation.

Her statement refers to several alleged encounters from February to August. She alleged that she was subjected to threats and pressure after which she approached the police.

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The case was registered under Sections 64, 127(2) and 351(2) of the BNS, dealing with rape, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

Sources said the complainant had also recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate.

Chawla, in a video message released on Wednesday evening, denied the allegations, terming these false and fabricated. He alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched against him. He said he would establish his innocence in a court of law.

In the video, Chawla also announced his resignation from both the SGPC membership and the post of senior vice-president of the SAD, saying he did not want the case to create difficulties for the party.

“I have sent my resignation to SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami,” Chawla said. He added that he would not resume either position until his name was cleared by the court.

The handling of the case by the Ropar police has raised questions, with senior officers maintaining silence despite the FIR having been registered nearly four weeks ago.

Police sources confirmed the registration of the case but declined to discuss its contents or the investigation.

Ropar SSP Maninder Singh did not answer phone calls or respond to a WhatsApp message seeking confirmation and details of the case.

The DIG, Ropar Range, said he was unaware of the matter and would look into it.

Officials at the police station also declined to comment.