Resignations, arrests in Ram Mandir donation theft only to mislead people: Arvind Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the resignations, arrests, special investigation team (SIT) and the FIR in the case were merely cosmetic measures designed to create the appearance of action, while the big and powerful people behind the scam continued to be shielded. Advertisement

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Addressing mediapersons in Goa, Kejriwal said: "The people of Goa are deeply religious. When Ram Mandir was built, Hindus in Goa donated generously and with complete devotion. But now reports of scam and ‘chanda-chori' at the temple have emerged."

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"This theft did not just start now; it began back in 2021. There was a massive land scam. A piece of land worth Rs 2 crore was sold to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for Rs 18 crore within 10 minutes. Similarly, land worth Rs 3 crore was purchased for Rs 24 crore, land worth Rs 9 crore was bought for Rs 55 crore, and land worth Rs 14 crore was bought for Rs 95 crore. The documents for these transactions are in the public domain," he alleged.

Kejriwal further alleged that several valuables donated to the temple had gone missing, emphasising that devotees from across the country, including Goa, had donated to the construction of the temple with deep faith and were now hurt by reports of alleged financial irregularities. Advertisement

"The details emerging are shocking. Lord Ram's necklace, paduka and ornaments have been stolen. Diamonds and jewellery offered by devotees have vanished. Silver bricks, silver lamps and even cash donations have allegedly been stolen. The more details that emerge, the more the faith of the people is being hurt," he alleged.