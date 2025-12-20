Ruckus, scuffles mark debate on 150 years of Vande Mataram in Haryana Assembly

Chaos and din marked the second day of the winter session of the Haryana Assembly as the debate on 150 years of the national song — Vande Mataram — turned ugly, triggering sharp political exchanges, leading to sloganeering, naming of Congress MLAs and physical scuffles between MLAs and marshals.

The trigger was Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s remarks that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was “responsible” for a truncated Vande Mataram at the instance of the Muslim League and its leader Mohammad Ali Jinnah which ultimately led to the country’s Partition.

Taking strong exception to the CM’s remarks, Congress members, led by Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, marched into the well of the House demanding that the CM’s remarks on Nehru should be expunged from the debate.

Din prevailed in the House as the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress members indulged in sloganeering, accusing each other of insulting the national song and lowering the dignity of the House.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan’s repeated pleas to the members to uphold the dignity of the House fell on deaf ears and the members continued to defy the Chair, forcing the Speaker to name several Congress members, including Ashok Arora, Geeta Bhukkal, Induraj Narwal, Vikas Saharan, Jessi Petwar, Naresh Selval, Balram Dangi and Shakuntla Khatak. With the MLAs refusing to leave the House, five MLAs —Saharan, Petwar, Selvel, Dangi and Khatak — were “physcially removed” from the House.

Later, at the request of Hooda and with the concurrence of Saini, the Speaker revoked the MLAs’ expulsion.

Earlier, immediately after BJP member Ghanshyam Dass initiated the discussion, the debate went off tangent with Congress’ Aditya Surjewala shifting the focus to environmental issues, questioning whether neglecting ecological concerns disrespected the motherland. This led to a sharp reaction from Transport Minister Anil Vij, who argued that environmental matters should not be conflated with the sanctity of Vande Mataram.

BJP members’ reference to Emergency during the completion of 100 years of Vande Mataram in 1975 elicited strong reaction from Congress’ BB Batra, who went to the extent of questioning the role of the RSS in the freedom struggle. Reacting to it, Vij asserted that the people of India fought for the country’s Independence and “we too are the people of this nation. You cut two paras of Vande Mataram on (Mohammad Ali) Jinnah’s behest,” he alleged.

Questioning the rationale behind the debate on the national song, Hooda claimed it had always been held in high esteem by all sections of society. He flashed a copy of the February 17, 1921, edition of The Tribune saying that Vande Mataram was recited at a huge rally in Rohtak which was attended by Mahatma Gandhi, Lala Lajpat Rai and his grandfather Matu Ram.

Saini told the House that Vij had only said that the national song should not be connected with pollution and other issues. Saini asserted that Vande Mataram showed us a new path and infused new energy in India’s freedom movement. “The discussion on this reflects the commitment of this House towards the national song,” the CM said.