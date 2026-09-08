Rural LPG refill wait cut from 45 to 25 days

The Centre on Monday announced that household LPG users in rural areas will now be able to book refill cylinders every 25 days instead of the previous 45 days, bringing the booking interval on a par with that for urban consumers.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi said the refill booking interval was 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas due to pressure on LPG supply amid the US-Iran conflict and the subsequent Strait of Hormuz blockade.

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In a post on X, Gopi wrote, “In view of an improvement in the current LPG supply situation and a significant reduction in refill backlog, the government has relaxed this restriction.”

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A copy of the letter that the Petroleum Ministry sent to oil marketing companies instructing them to make the modification was also posted by the minister on X.

India lifted restrictions on the sale of commercial LPG in June, with the Petroleum Ministry directing oil marketing companies to restore supply of non-domestic LPG cylinders at pre-war levels.

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The Centre had imposed restrictions under the Essential Commodities Act following the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran war in February and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to prevent domestic shortage amid global oil and energy supply disruptions.

The supply disruption pushed up LPG prices in India. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder was raised by Rs 60 in March and by another Rs 29 in June, taking the cost of a 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi to Rs 942.