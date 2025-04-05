DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Top Headlines / Russia's 'chessboard killer' ready to confess to 11 more murders, penal service says

Russia's 'chessboard killer' ready to confess to 11 more murders, penal service says

If convicted of the additional murders, it would make Pichushkin Russia's second most prolific serial killer on record, behind Mikhail Popkov, a former policeman convicted of 78 murders.
article_Author
Reuters
Moscow, Updated At : 02:51 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Alexander Pichushkin sits behind the glass in a Moscow court October 29, 2007. A judge handed out a life in prison sentence on Monday to Russia's "chessboard murderer" who was convicted last week of killing 48 people. Reuters
Advertisement

Alexander Pichushkin, a Russian serial killer jailed for life in 2007 for killing 48 people, has said he is ready to confess to 11 more murders, Russia's penal service said on Saturday.

Pichushkin, now 50 years old, targeted his victims, often homeless people, alcoholics and the elderly, around Bitsevsky Park, a large green place in southern Moscow. His killings lasted from 1992 to 2006.

He was nicknamed "the chessboard killer" by the Russian media because he told detectives in a confession that he had hoped to put a coin on every square of a 64-square chessboard for each of his victims.

Advertisement

Pichushkin has been held at the Polar Owl prison, in Russia's remote Arctic north, since being sentenced.

In a statement published on the Telegram messenger app on Saturday, Russia's penal service said that Pichushkin had told investigators he was ready to confess to 11 more murders of men and women.

Advertisement

Pichushkin has long been suspected of additional murders to those for which he was convicted.

He claimed during his trial to have killed 63 people, but prosecutors only charged him with 48 murders and three attempted murders.

If convicted of the additional murders, it would make Pichushkin Russia's second most prolific serial killer on record, behind Mikhail Popkov, a former policeman convicted of 78 murders.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper