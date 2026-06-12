SC calls homemakers nation builders, quantifies their monthly care at Rs 30,000

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday described homemakers as ‘nation builders’ and said the loss of a woman’s domestic care and support should be monetised at a minimum of Rs 30,000 a month.

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A Bench of Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice N Kotiswar Singh held that the loss of domestic care provided by a homemaker constituted a distinct and compensable head of damages in motor accident claims. While deciding an appeal in a motor accident claim, it awarded an additional compensation of Rs 62,77,900 to a man for the death of his wife in an accident in 2001.

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“We are also of the view that the housewife contributes to the growth of the human being and the nation. The homemaker builds the nation. So we have laid down the principles, and as a nation builder, we have housewife, we have quantified the amount that the loss of domestic care income minimum in any event would be 30,000 per month…. This determination shall be revised by 10 per cent, cumulatively, every three years,” the Bench said.

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The top court said that in cases where the homemaker was part of the workforce, the component of loss of domestic care shall be in addition to the monthly income as may be proved before tribunals or courts. “In our view, it is ironic to describe a homemaker as dependent on earning members, when, in reality, the household’s functioning depends substantially on the homemaker. The earning members are, in fact, solely dependent on the homemaker. But alas, this reality does not receive the acknowledgment it deserves,” it noted.

“It is our hope that the word housewife/homemaker, in future, in recognition of the contributions of the lady of the house, is now used as ‘nation builder’,” it said.

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Appreciating multifarious roles played by homemakers, the Bench said, “These are the people behind high-flying business persons, successful politicians, headlining artists, sought-after lawyers etc… the silent support behind the daily grind of an everyday worker who steps out of home in the hopes of making a decent living… they have a role either entirely invisible or just partially visible in the work of all those persons who are recognised to be contributing to the nation.”

Writing the verdict, Justice Karol said, “It is high time now that the invisible is made visible or the veil is pierced to make what can be partially seen come out in the open.”