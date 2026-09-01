SC refuses to ban CJP’s protest march in Delhi on September 5

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass orders on a plea seeking to prohibit the Cockroach Janta Party’s September 5 protest march, saying it expected everybody will act in a very responsible manner.

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“At least as of now, we will presume and we have no reason to doubt that everybody will act and behave in a very responsible manner and in a peaceful and lawful manner. So, right now for us there are no compelling circumstances to presume that anything wrong will happen,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.

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The top court’s comments came after advocate Rizwan Ahmad submitted on behalf of the applicant -- retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh -- that there could be law and order issues during the CJP protest.

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Despite repeated requests by Ahmed to list the matter for hearing on September 3, the Bench refused to list the matter before September 5, the date of the march from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters, even as it issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on the plea.

“Let the matter be listed along with pending petitions. To be heard on September 10,” said the Bench, which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

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Maintaining that law and order was within the domain of the police, the Bench asked the petitioner to raise his concerns before the Centre and the police.

Ahmed told the Bench that the protest organisers had not sought permission for the September 5 march from police authorities. Noting that the BRICS Summit was scheduled to take place here next week, he expressed concerns about a protest march being held when the international media would be around.

"On 12th and 13th (September), international dignitaries are coming to the capital. What happened at the AI Summit? People stripped and danced...my submission is - Postpone the march till 15th (September)… Whatever the CJP is doing...can't they wait till the BRICS summit ends?" Ahmad wondered.

"They have tasted blood. They won't seek permission. Police will stop. This is what they want in front of international media. If their counsel appears, at least it will show respect to the law of land," he submitted.

As the Bench said it will not call upon anyone who was not party before it and that the applicant should approach the Centre, Ahmed said, "We cannot make them a party. They don't have an office. They don't have a letterhead."

The Bench asked Ahmad to approach the Centre with his grievances regarding apprehensions on potential law and order problems.