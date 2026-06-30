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Home / Top Headlines / SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking CBI probe into Ram Temple donation theft

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking CBI probe into Ram Temple donation theft

Says heavens are not going to fall if the petition is heard after the court resumes regular functioning after the summer break

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:13 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The Supreme Court on Monday refused to urgently take up a petition seeking the registration of an FIR and a fair and time-bound probe by a CBI-led multi-disciplinary special investigation team (SIT) into the alleged embezzlement of funds of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

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“Heavens are not going to fall if the petition is heard after the court resumes regular functioning after the summer break,” a Bench led by Justice MM Sundresh told the petitioners.

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“What’s the urgency?” asked the Bench which also included Justice Sheel Nagu.

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The petition was filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav on June 22. They wanted the CBI-led SIT to investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other “illegalities” concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

On June 23, the SIT formed by the Uttar Pradesh Government to probe the matter submitted its preliminary report, following which an FIR was registered and eight accused were arrested.

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The petitioners have sought the top court’s intervention to maintain public confidence in the administration and management of the Trust. “Whether or not the reports regarding missing funds and other alleged irregularities concerning the Trust are ultimately found to be true, the matter has caused deep concern among the generations that struggled for the restoration of the glory of Ayodhya," they submitted.

The reports of missing funds and other alleged irregularities should be independently verified through a professional investigation conducted by a single agency equipped with the expertise, resources and institutional framework required for complex financial and criminal probes.

"Such an inquiry would inspire greater public confidence than a preliminary probe conducted by a special investigation team (SIT) comprising administrative officers who may not possess specialized credentials in criminal investigation," they said, adding the went beyond the possible commission of cognisable offences and directly impacted the faith, sentiments and trust of countless devotees and members of the public.

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