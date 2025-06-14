Seat 11A: The spine-chilling link between two plane crash survivors

In a bizarre twist of fate, seat number 11A has emerged as a chilling common thread between two separate plane crashes—one in India, the other in Thailand—decades apart.

Thai actor and pop singer James Ruangsak recently took to Facebook to share an astonishing revelation. Ruangsak was one of the survivors of the tragic Thai Airways Flight TG261 crash in 1998, which killed 101 people. His seat that day? 11A—the very same seat occupied by Ramesh Vishwas Kumar, the sole survivor of the recent Air India 171 crash near Ahmedabad airport.

The Thai Airways flight had crashed into a swamp while attempting to land in southern Thailand, leaving only 45 survivors. James, then a rising star, was among them. Now, 26 years later, he was stunned to learn that another miracle survival had occurred—again in seat 11A.

Sharing his reaction online, James wrote: “The lone survivor of the plane crash in India was sitting on the exact same seat as me—11A. Goosebumps.”

The eerie coincidence has captured global attention, with many calling it a "miracle seat" and wondering about the mysterious role of fate.