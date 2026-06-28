SGPC passes resolution, seeks FIR against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over video row

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday decided to initiate legal action against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the viral video controversy.

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At a special meeting of its General House, the SGPC passed a resolution stating that the Chief Minister had failed to give a clear and satisfactory explanation on the issue. The House decided that an FIR should be registered against Mann. It also said he had lost the moral right to remain in office and should resign immediately.

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The SGPC also announced a Panthic gathering on July 5 at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall after the foundation day programme of the Akal Takht. The meeting will invite Sikh organisations, Damdami Taksal, Nihang groups, Singh Sabhas, Sikh institutions, scholars, intellectuals and members of the Sikh community.

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The SGPC also decided to launch a campaign across Punjab to make people aware of the Akal Takht’s directive through its preachers, dhadhis and kavishers (poets).

Addressing the meeting, Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said CM Mann’s challenge to the Akal Takht’s order reflected his attitude towards Sikh institutions. He asked SGPC members to spread awareness about the Akal Takht’s decision among the Sikh community.

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In another resolution, the SGPC opposed the Maharashtra government’s move to replace the 1956 law governing the management of Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded. It urged the government to withdraw the proposal and retain the existing Act without any changes.

The meeting also saw some dissent. SGPC member Jaswant Singh Purain asked the office-bearers to improve their functioning and learn from past mistakes. Referring to an earlier advertisement controversy related to the Sirsa dera chief, he said the SGPC should avoid a situation where it might again have to refund money spent on flex boards against Mann.

Former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur also criticised the functioning of the present office-bearers during the meeting. However, her speech was not shown during the live telecast of the proceedings on the SGPC’s social media platforms.

Later, at a press conference, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami clarified that funds from the Dharam Parchar Committee were being used to install flex boards to publicise the Akal Takht’s directive.