Shivraj, Himanta also seek removal of ‘secular’, ‘socialist’ from Preamble

Taking the cue from the RSS, senior BJP leaders of the party on Saturday demanded the removal of the words “secular and socialist” from the Preamble of the Constitution, terming them needless and redundant in Indian context.

Advertisement

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said respect for all faiths was an Indian civilisational value. “Secularism is not our civilisational value. We are an ancient land where respect and harmony of faiths is intrinsic. So this word, secular, which was added to the Preamble during the Emergency should be removed. For ages, we have believed in the welfare of all and in the principle that the world if a family. So the word socialist is also not required and we should consider removing it,” Chouhan said on Saturday.

Assam CM and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma also called for the removal of the two terms.