DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Top Headlines / Shivraj, Himanta also seek removal of ‘secular’, ‘socialist’ from Preamble

Shivraj, Himanta also seek removal of ‘secular’, ‘socialist’ from Preamble

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:22 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Saturday. ANI
Advertisement

Taking the cue from the RSS, senior BJP leaders of the party on Saturday demanded the removal of the words “secular and socialist” from the Preamble of the Constitution, terming them needless and redundant in Indian context.

Advertisement

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said respect for all faiths was an Indian civilisational value. “Secularism is not our civilisational value. We are an ancient land where respect and harmony of faiths is intrinsic. So this word, secular, which was added to the Preamble during the Emergency should be removed. For ages, we have believed in the welfare of all and in the principle that the world if a family. So the word socialist is also not required and we should consider removing it,” Chouhan said on Saturday.

Assam CM and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma also called for the removal of the two terms.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts