A group of protesters released stray dogs on the table of a civic official in Maharashtra's Nashik district to highlight the stray dog menace within the jurisdiction of the Niphad Nagar Panchayat, alleging inaction by authorities.

The protest by members of the Yuva Sena (UBT), the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), took place on Wednesday.

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Carrying two sacks, a group of Yuva Sena (UBT) members barged into the office of Dheeraj Bhamre, chief officer of the Niphad Nagar Panchayat. As they untied the sacks, stray dogs emerged.

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According to the protesters, despite repeated requests, the authorities have not taken any action to control the stray dog menace. The dogs have bitten several citizens and pose an even greater risk to the public, especially children, during the ongoing Ganesh festival.

"If you don't solve the problem in two days, we will bring more people, including women, to protest here," Yuva Sena (UBT) district chief Vikram Randhave told Bhamre.

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The chief officer said a tender for addressing the issue had been floated twice.