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Home / Top Headlines / Shoe hurled at MP Pappu Yadav, says didn’t insult Sanatan

Shoe hurled at MP Pappu Yadav, says didn’t insult Sanatan

Claims conspiracy hatched to kill him | Knife recovered from assailant

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:28 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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MP Pappu Yadav gets hold of one of the attackers in New Delhi.
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A person threw a shoe at Independent MP from Bihar’s Purnea, Pappu Yadav, while he was addressing a press conference at his official residence here, leading to a scuffle between his supporters and attackers.

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A knife was also recovered from one of the assailants. The confrontation comes days after the Opposition’s Ram Mandir skit, which was performed in Parliament.

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The detained accused have been identified as Sumit, a resident of Shahpani village, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, and Happy.

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The incident led to chaos at the venue, with pushing and shoving breaking out between Yadav’s supporters and the assailants. A knife was also recovered from Yadav’s supporters.

Yadav claimed that the accused had come to kill him. “He came to kill me with a knife. There was a conspiracy to kill me. I didn’t insult Sanatan. I was attacked in my residence. Given the size of the knife that was recovered from the attacker, I would not have survived,” Yadav said.

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The MP’s media coordinator Zaid Khan said, “When the knife was drawn to attack, our supporters and associates tried to restrain the assailant. I came in between the attacker and Pappu Yadav. The Delhi Police stood by and didn’t help Yadav.”

“The Delhi Police seems remarkably efficient when it comes to repressing students peacefully demanding their constitutional rights. But when it comes to protecting a vocal Opposition leader, it suddenly falls short. Ever since Anurag Kumar took charge as a Police Commissioner, the force’s record has gone from bad to worse,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera said.

Last week, the Opposition members staged a satirical skit in Parliament premises to criticise the Centre over donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In the skit, Yadav was dressed as a priest and sat beside a donation box. The Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was seen dropping money into the donation box. Yadav bowed at the feet of Samajwadi Party MP from Ayodhya, Awadhesh Prasad, and ran away with the donation box indicating donation theft.

Seers in Haridwar have strongly objected to Yadav’s protest against donation theft in Parliament, describing the act as a disrespect to Hindu religious traditions. Religious leaders at Juna Akhara have announced nationwide protests against the MP.

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