Sikh Gurus, Banda Bahadur part of Haryana Class VIII curriculum

Haryana has introduced the history of Sikh Gurus and legendary warrior Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in the Class VIII history curriculum in government schools from the current academic session.

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The decision fulfils a long-standing demand and key commitment made by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during last year’s commemorative events marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

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The Chief Minister had then assured that Sikh history, teachings and sacrifices of the Gurus would be formally incorporated in school education to ensure younger generations were rooted in the rich spiritual and historical legacy of Sikhism. Soon after the announcement, the Haryana Board of School Education swung into action and took steps to implement the decision.

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Dr Prabhleen Singh, Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, said an expert research committee was constituted to finalise the content. He confirmed that the curriculum had now been implemented following extensive academic consultation. Board Chairman Shankar Lal Dhopra said nearly 16 pages had been dedicated to Sikh history in the syllabus, covering major phases from Guru Nanak Dev to Guru Gobind Singh.

“The inclusion of Sikh history will help students imbibe values of patriotism, service, social harmony and responsible citizenship,” he said.

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The syllabus traces the evolution of Sikhism beginning with the life, teachings and travels of Guru Nanak Dev under the section “Foundation of Sikh Faith”, followed by the development of the religion from Guru Angad Dev to Guru Arjan Dev.

Special emphasis has been laid on key Sikh principles such as sangat and pangat, the evolution of the Gurmukhi script and the institution of langar, which symbolises equality and community service.

The curriculum also deals extensively with the Sikh martial tradition, highlighting the roles of Guru Hargobind to Guru Tegh Bahadur in strengthening resistance against oppression.

A dedicated section on the Khalsa Panth delves into the life and sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh, underlining his contribution to justice, courage and spiritual resilience.

The syllabus includes a detailed account of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur’s military leadership and administrative achievements, including the establishment of Lohgarh as the first Sikh capital in the region.

His struggle against the Mughal rule and efforts to establish justice-based governance are placed within the broader context of India’s resistance movements in the 18th century.

In his message, Chief Minister Saini expressed the confidence that the initiative would go beyond academics and play a transformative role in shaping young minds.

“The teachings of the Sikh Gurus remain deeply relevant. They inspire society to rise above divisions of caste, religion and class, and work for the welfare of humanity,” he said.

“At a time when it is essential to connect the younger generation with India’s glorious past and ideals of great personalities, these chapters will serve as a powerful source of inspiration,” he said.

The move is seen as an important step towards inclusive historical representation in school education, reinforcing values of social justice, equality and communal harmony while acknowledging the profound contribution of Sikhism to India’s cultural and national heritage.