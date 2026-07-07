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Home / Top Headlines / Small bus, truck fabrication plants squeezed by Centre’s rules: Rahul

Small bus, truck fabrication plants squeezed by Centre’s rules: Rahul

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Shekhar Singh
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:44 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi with workers on Monday.
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Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the Transport Ministry’s regulations were pushing thousands of small bus and truck fabrication workshops towards closure.

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He claimed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre was favouring large industrialists, while leaving Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) struggling under a growing regulatory burden.

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Sharing a video of his recent visit to a bus and truck fabrication workshop in Jaipur, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the Centre’s “Make in India” and “Vocal for Local” campaigns had failed to translate into support for small manufacturers. He alleged that enterprises that generated employment and sustained skilled craftsmanship were instead being “deliberately strangled”.

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Rahul claimed that the transport regulations unfairly made manufacturers liable for bus fires arising from technical faults, placing an unreasonable burden on small workshops. In the video, he is seen interacting with artisans and workshop owners, who said the new rules had made it increasingly difficult for them to continue their businesses.

Describing the workshops as the backbone of local manufacturing, Rahul said artisans were creating jobs and contributing to the country’s economy through their skills despite mounting challenges. He warned that the closure of such units would lead to the loss of traditional skills, widespread unemployment and greater hardship for ordinary people as inflation continued to rise.

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In a Facebook post, Rahul said the quality of work produced by local artisans matched global standards, but alleged that instead of being encouraged, they were being forced to shut down because of excessive regulations.

The video also shows Rahul assuring the workshop owners that he would continue to pursue the matter with the Centre.

The issue had earlier been raised by Rahul and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a meeting with Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on March 18, where they were joined by a delegation of bus and truck body builders from Rajasthan.

The delegation had argued that revised standards, expensive licensing requirements and higher compliance costs could force many small manufacturers out of business, affecting the livelihoods of millions of families. Later, Priyanka stated that Gadkari had assured the delegation that their concerns would be addressed expeditiously.

However, in the video released on Monday, several body builders claimed no relief had followed the meeting and alleged that the government’s policies continued to benefit large companies at the expense of small manufacturers.

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