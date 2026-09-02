Special Parliament session for women’s Bill likely from Sept 18

The government is exploring schedules for a special session of Parliament to take up the pending agenda of women’s reservation, which is linked to the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

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It is learnt that a tentative bracket of September 18 to 20 is being considered for the session.

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“Dates can change but a discussion is underway,” official sources said.

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The government can reconvene the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha anytime it wants because Parliament has not been prorogued after the monsoon session ended on August 13.

The Congress has already expressed apprehensions that non-prorogation of Parliament was a sign of the government’s intentions to call a special session to pilot the pending Bill.

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A Union Cabinet rejig is expected to follow the special session, it is learnt.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been working to shore up the numbers needed to pilot a reworked Constitution Amendment Bill that seeks delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies to make space for 33 per cent seats for women.

The original Bill, moved during a special session in April, failed for want of a two-thirds of MPs present and voting.

The government has since been working to generate political consensus on the issue, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to all parties for support in his Independence Day address this year.

The government is also said to be engaging Tamil Nadu parties, including the DMK and the ruling VCK, on the matter.

Congress leaders privately say the government is still short of a two-thirds number and may rely on the strategy of abstentions from the House at the time of voting.

One of the Opposition leaders said a plan to hold the special session might coincide with the upcoming 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly where a multi-party MP delegation was always sent.

“The government may send a substantial MP delegation to the UNGA in New York and hold a special session at the same time in Delhi. That may happen as a strategy towards abstentions from the House. Let us see,” a senior Opposition leader said. The 81st Session of the UNGA begins on September 8 and will run till September 28 this year. Last year, the BJP-led NDA dispensation had sent two high-level multi-party delegations of 30 MPs for the UNGA session.

The original Bill, which the Congress-led Opposition defeated, had proposed to raise the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 to make space for 33 per cent women in the expanded House.

Shah, while piloting the Bill then, had said every state would get 50 per cent extra seats on the current Lok Sabha strength and none would be disadvantaged politically.

The Congress has demanded a freeze on the Lok Sabha seats at 543 for 25 years and clarified that women’s reservation should happen in the current House.