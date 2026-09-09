Staff strike disrupts work; Punjab Government invokes ‘no work, nopay’ rule

Thousands of Punjab Government employees in Chandigarh and Mohali observed a pen-down strike while those in districts proceeded on mass casual leave on Tuesday, crippling public services to a large extent. The government responded by invoking the “no work, no pay” rule against protesting employees.

After talks between officials and representatives of the Sanjha Mullazam Manch failed in the afternoon, ministerial staff posted at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, Mini Secretariat, directorates and other government offices in Chandigarh and Mohali decided to extend the strike till Friday. The agitation was initially planned as a one-day protest.

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Employees began gathering in the morning, refusing to work and wearing badges marked “rosh” (anger). They marched through the Secretariat premises before holding a protest rally. Across the state, employees staged demonstrations and raised slogans against the government. While public transport, education and healthcare services remained largely unaffected, ministerial work in several government offices was hit.

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Union leaders were invited for talks with Principal Secretary (General Administration) KK Yadav, who reportedly urged them to withdraw the protest and initiate dialogue. The union leaders, however, insisted the strike would be called off only after the government withdrew orders declaring the August 27 mass casual leave protest as "unauthorised leave".

“Since no consensus could be reached, the strike has been extended in Chandigarh and Mohali,” Sanjha Mullazam Manch convener Sukhchain Khera told The Tribune.

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The government too directed all administrative secretaries to initiate “no work, no pay” action against employees participating in the agitation. The move signalled the government’s resolve to contain the protest.

“This does not deter us. It only strengthens our resolve to fight for our rights,” said Sahil Sharma, general secretary of the Punjab Civil Secretariat Staff Association.

Union leader Alka Chopra said the ruling party would face political repercussions in the upcoming Assembly elections for failing to honour commitments made to employees before coming to power. She and several employees also observed a hunger strike in support of Mohanjit Singh of Sheron village in Sangrur, who was allegedly tortured by the police for protesting outside Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his event at the village.

Even as most union leaders accused the government of adopting a "divide and rule" strategy to weaken the agitation, including by enhancing dearness allowance by 18 per cent for employees recruited after July 17, 2020, members of the Punjab State Ministerial Services Union posted in districts chose not to extend the strike till Friday.

Union president Gurnam Singh Virk said his organisation would adhere to the plan announced earlier by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of all unions. “The decision to extend the strike till Friday has not been taken by the JAC. However, we may participate in the September 12-13 protests to gherao Punjab ministers,” he said, indicating fissures in employee unity.

This is the third such protest by government employees within a month. Similar agitations were held on August 7 and August 27, when nearly four lakh employees went on mass casual leave.

Tuesday’s protest was triggered by the government’s decision to issue show-cause notices to employees who participated in the August 27 agitation. The movement, however, centres on long-pending demands, including payment of DA arrears, restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and resolution of other service-related issues.