DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Stay away from drug abuse, Modi urges youth

Stay away from drug abuse, Modi urges youth

Launching the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan', the Prime Minister says drugs might provide a temporary "high" but ultimately damaged careers, personal lives and families.

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:45 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the country's youth to stay away from substance abuse and become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities.

Advertisement

Addressing young people via video conference, the Prime Minister launched the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' in what is being seen as his first major public engagement after the student protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital over NEET paper leaks.

Advertisement

Modi said drugs might provide a temporary "high" but ultimately damaged careers, personal lives and families. "To achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat, the youth must be physically and mentally fit and stay away from drug abuse," he stressed, adding "if a youth gets addicted to drugs, his aspirations take a hit, and his family gets shattered".

Advertisement

Questioning the social stigma associated with drug addiction, he said those who came out of drug addiction were fighters and should be honoured by society. "Society should respect them, embrace them and give them a second chance," he said.

Modi said the campaign went beyond individual well-being and served the broader interests of families, society and the nation. He stressed that a developed India required a healthy, confident and drug-free younger generation.

Advertisement

Describing today's youth as India's "Amrit generation", the Prime Minister said their energy, imagination and talent were vital for helping the country achieve its 2047 developmental goals. "For the ultimate future of the country and for your own lives, it is absolutely essential to keep yourselves free from addiction," he asserted.

Highlighting the achievements of young Indians in startups, artificial intelligence, sports and space exploration, Modi warned that substance abuse destroyed focus and derailed dreams. He also underscored the suffering caused to families, saying addiction weakened not only households but the nation as a whole.

The launch also marked the beginning of a 100-week nationwide ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (public movement) campaign, under which activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society.

The activities will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, nukkad natak (street plays), discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes.

The campaign intends to strengthen community involvement by uniting educational institutions, youth organisations, civil society groups, industry bodies and spiritual organisations to form a collective movement against substance abuse.

At more than 10,000 locations across the country, young members of various groups such as MY Bharat Volunteers, MY Bharat National Service Scheme volunteers, youth clubs, schools, colleges, universities, NGOs and youth wings of industry associations participated in the event. Over 125 spiritual organisations also took part virtually.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts