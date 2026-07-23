Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday condemned police action against students protesting alleged exam paper leaks and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accountability for the crackdown and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to students.

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Addressing a press conference here, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said students protesting peacefully were “beaten, humiliated and threatened” instead of being heard, even though they were only demanding a fair and reliable education system.

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Rahul said the protests reflected deep anger over repeated exam paper leaks, rising uncertainty and the absence of accountability. He alleged that students and their families were paying the price for what he called the government’s failure to protect the integrity of the education system.

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“Our students are not committing any crime. They are peacefully asking for what this country owes them – an education system that works and is fair. Instead, they are being beaten and humiliated,” he said.

Rahul claimed that 152 exam paper leaks had taken place over the past decade, but there had not been a single conviction.

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“Students spend years preparing, face enormous stress and, at the last moment, are told the exam has been compromised. Then they are asked to start all over again. The government simply does not care,” he alleged.

He claimed that around 7.5 crore students and their families had been affected by repeated disruptions in examinations, adding that most belonged to middle-class and poor households that invested their savings in their children’s education.

Calling education India’s “greatest asset”, Rahul alleged that the system had been “destroyed” by repeated leaks and administrative failures.

The Congress leader also claimed that while the Union Government’s annual education budget stood at around Rs 1.4 lakh crore, families collectively spent nearly Rs 1.32 lakh crore every year on education, underscoring the financial burden on households.

Rahul further alleged that students were being denied opportunities even after completing their education, claiming manufacturing had weakened, entrepreneurship remained inaccessible due to a lack of institutional support and government jobs had become the only avenue for many aspirants.

“When every other door is closed and the recruitment system itself is broken, how can you expect students not to protest?” he asked.

Backing the students’ demands, Rahul said the first and foremost requirement was the resignation of Pradhan, whom he held responsible for repeated failures in conducting examinations. “Pradhan has completely failed as Education Minister. He should be relieved of his responsibilities. This is a completely legitimate demand,” he said.

He also demanded action against those who ordered and carried out the alleged use of force against protesting students.

Finally, Rahul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the head of the government, must accept responsibility and apologise to the students. “The PM is ultimately accountable for this system. He should have the decency to apologise to the students for what has happened,” he said, adding that the Congress fully supported the students’ demands and their ongoing protests.