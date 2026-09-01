Supreme Court refuses to ban CJP’s march in Delhi on Sept 5

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to pass orders on a plea seeking to prohibit the Cockroach Janta Party’s September 5 protest march, saying it expected everybody will act in a very responsible manner.

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“At least as of now, we will presume and we have no reason to doubt that everybody will act and behave in a very responsible manner and in a peaceful and lawful manner. So, right now for us there are no compelling circumstances to presume that anything wrong will happen,” a Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said.

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The top court’s comments came after advocate Rizwan Ahmad submitted on behalf of the applicant — retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh — that there could be law and order issues during the CJP protest. Despite repeated requests by Ahmed to list the matter for hearing on September 3, the Bench refused to list the matter before September 5, the date of the march from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters, even as it issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police on the plea.

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“Let the matter be listed along with pending petitions. To be heard on September 10,” said the Bench.