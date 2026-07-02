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Home / Top Headlines / Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding to enforce strict no-phone rule for guests 

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's rumoured wedding to enforce strict no-phone rule for guests 

Reports suggest the couple’s black-tie Madison Square Garden wedding will feature a phone-free policy, strict dress code, and up to 999 guests, with several A-list celebrities expected

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ANI
Washington DC, Updated At : 12:32 PM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The rumoured wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is drawing closer, and new details about the celebration have started making headlines. Image credit/ANI.
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The rumoured wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is drawing closer, and new details about the celebration have started making headlines.

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According to PEOPLE, reports suggest the couple has planned a grand black-tie event at New York City's Madison Square Garden, with strict rules in place for guests.

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Guests will be required to follow a black-tie dress code and will have to leave their mobile phones behind, as a phone check will reportedly take place at the entrance.

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Reports also suggest that between 500 and 999 guests are expected to attend the wedding celebrations. George Kittle, Andy Reid, Graham Norton and Suki Waterhouse have reportedly confirmed they will attend, while celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Zoe Kravitz, Jack Antonoff and Stevie Nicks are also expected to be present, said PEOPLE magazine.

Earlier this month, George Kittle shared that guests still did not know the exact wedding location. He said Travis Kelce laughed when he asked about it and joked that everyone might end up boarding a plane to a secret destination. Kittle also revealed that guests have been asked not to bring wedding gifts, as per the publication.

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Preparations at Madison Square Garden reportedly began earlier this week, with trucks, equipment and decorations arriving at the venue. Workers were also seen unloading boxes, including one marked "Garden Party," while more setup work continued over the following days. Red carpet was also spotted outside the venue before it was later removed.

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