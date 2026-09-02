Terror can’t be strategic asset, must dismantle it: Modi at SCO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned countries that use terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide safe haven to terrorists, saying “terrorism can never be a strategic asset for anyone”. He called for the entire terror ecosystem to be dismantled.

Advertisement

Addressing the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Modi said there could be no “double standards” in the fight against terrorism and urged member states to speak with one voice.

Advertisement

“Terrorism continues to pose a serious challenge to humanity as a whole. In the fight against terrorism, we cannot remain confined to an action-reaction approach,” he said.

Advertisement

“We must dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorist financing, recruitment, radicalisation and safe havens,” Modi said. Linking regional security with Afghanistan, he said peace and stability in the country were essential for a secure Eurasia. India, he said, would continue its development and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

Modi also cited the West Asia crisis to underline the global consequences of regional conflicts, saying they affected energy security, maritime trade and supply chains, with the Global South bearing the greatest burden.

Advertisement

India, he said, had consistently called for conflicts to be resolved through “dialogue and diplomacy” rather than on the battlefield.

The Prime Minister also called for stronger SCO cooperation against drug trafficking, organised crime and information-security threats, urging the grouping’s mechanisms to focus on practical coordination and timely action.

He said India’s vision for the SCO remained anchored in security, connectivity and opportunity, but the grouping must now translate these pillars into “concrete outcomes” as it entered its next 25 years.

On connectivity, Modi backed efforts to link markets and facilitate trade but stressed that such initiatives must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, in keeping with the SCO Charter. He also called for simpler customs procedures, digital documentation and more efficient logistics networks.

The Prime Minister said the benefits of SCO cooperation must ultimately reach people, particularly the young, entrepreneurs and farmers.

“The true measure of our success should be how many new opportunities our efforts create for young people, how many new markets open up for our entrepreneurs, how much our farmers benefit from technology and how much better the lives of our citizens become,” he said.

Calling for greater people-to-people engagement, Modi highlighted India’s SCO Start-up Forum, Young Authors’ Conclave and the Young Scientists’ Forum.

He also announced that the first session of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, an Indian initiative, would be held in India later this year.

Invoking Kyrgyz literary icon Chingiz Aitmatov, Modi urged SCO members to focus on what united them rather than what divided them, saying the grouping should move “from shared geography to shared opportunities” and “from vision to outcomes”.