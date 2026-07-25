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Home / Top Headlines / Thank you, friends: Modi woos youth again as Instagram reel gets 303 mn views

Thank you, friends: Modi woos youth again as Instagram reel gets 303 mn views

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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In this screengrab from a video posted on July 24, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a video message thanking youngsters for watching his previous video and sending insightful suggestions, in New Delhi. Photo: @narendramodi/Instagram via PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday posted his second Instagram reel in 24 hours after his midnight post on anti-paper leak measures garnered over 303 million views, setting a new world record on the social media platform.

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Modi also gained around one million followers on Instagram overnight after posting the video.

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His reel has now become the most-viewed Instagram reel within 24 hours, crossing 303 million views. The earlier record was held by IShowSpeed’s reel featuring his meeting with BTS at the FIFA World Cup, which had garnered 300 million views.

Thanking people for the response to his video announcing new measures to curb paper leaks, Modi said, “Thank you, friends. Yesterday night I got a chance to meet you. Thanks for the response to the video and for your positive suggestions. Thanks to everybody. Your affection will continue and our bond will deepen further.”

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The Prime Minister sought to connect with the youth at a time when he is facing one of the biggest challenges of his 12-year tenure, with student-led protests demanding reforms in the examination system. The Prime Minister’s reel posted on Thursday night has also received over 16 million likes and 1.5 million comments.

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