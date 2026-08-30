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Home / Top Headlines / Those who want no Muslims in Bharat are not Hindus: RSS chief in New York

Those who want no Muslims in Bharat are not Hindus: RSS chief in New York

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:25 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks at the One World, One Humanity conference in New York, USA, on Saturday, August 29, 2026. PTI
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday advocated the unity of humankind and said Hindutva was not about exclusion but about acceptance of diversity while celebrating and preserving unity.

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Addressing the "One World One Humanity" event in New York, Bhagwat referred to India as Bharat and said, "Hindutva is not about exclusion. If any Hindu thinks there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. We believe every human being has dignity. There is no difference between human beings."

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The RSS chief added that differences decorate nature and have to be accepted. "Reality is we are one and illusions of differences will disappear because truth is one and humanity is one," he said.

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Challenging the widely prevalent perception that the RSS was against the minorities, Bhagwat said: "After 2018, we started a dialogue with Muslims and Christians of Bharat. Step by step we are going ahead. Dialogue is the first step and service is another. We serve everywhere, we serve equally," said Bhagwat.

He cited the Charkhi Dadri mid-air collision on November 12, 1996, involving a Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 and a Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76 to say that the RSS volunteers reached the accident site first and helped in rescue and relief work.

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"Two planes collided over Haryana in Charkhi Dadri. Both were from Arab countries. Most passengers were Muslims. Our cadres served...we did not see they were Muslims. We could do this because we are not in politics," Bhagwat said.

He added that the RSS was working to organise society and noted that politics had become a game of self interest defined by "me and mine." "Where there is me and mine, there is no solution. The solution lies in we are ours," he said.

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