DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Tibet lake ‘burst’ triggers fresh flood fears in Nepal; 320 Indians untraced

Tibet lake ‘burst’ triggers fresh flood fears in Nepal; 320 Indians untraced

538 bodies recovered so far, 977 still missing | 21 rescued TN tourists arrive in Delhi

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:41 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rescuers evacuate a person from a tunnel of a hydropower project, in the aftermath of flash floods and a mudslide, in Rasuwa, Nepal. Reuters
Advertisement

Fresh fears of another flashflood disrupted rescue operations in Nepal’s flood-ravaged Rasuwa district on Friday, even as 320 Indian nationals still remained uncontactable in the aftermath of the devastating Bhote Koshi floods.

Advertisement

There was information that a fresh barrier lake had formed at the origin of the ice-rock avalanche that triggered the Bhote Koshi-Trishuli floods. Satellite imagery indicated that continued water accumulation in the lake could heighten the risk of another downstream outburst flood.

Advertisement

The Nepal police issued an alert after receiving information from the Chinese side that another water body had breached in Tibet, raising concerns of a fresh downstream surge. The warning prompted a suspension of rescue operations for nearly three hours as security personnel, rescue workers and residents in affected areas were asked to remain vigilant and move to safer locations.

Advertisement

However, Nepal and China later resumed rescue efforts after authorities assessed the threat posed by the overflowing lake as manageable.

According to Nepalese media reports, Rasuwa Chief District Officer Narendra Pariyar confirmed that information about the latest “lake breach” had been received from the Chinese side.

Advertisement

The fresh alert came barely two days after devastating flashfloods in the Rasuwa region left hundreds dead or missing and caused widespread destruction, heightening concerns over possible cross-border water surges from Tibet.

Amid the continuing rescue and relief operations, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 320 Indian nationals remained uncontactable, adding that the situation was “dynamic” and that the lists of missing persons and the actual death toll among Indians were still being reconciled.

“As far as the number of people we are unable to contact or who are missing is concerned, the figure at this point is 320,” Jaiswal said.

He added that around 100 persons of Indian origin holding foreign nationalities also remained uncontactable. Some of them are believed to have travelled for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Jaiswal said another 63 Indian nationals working at the Trishuli-I hydropower project were rescued on Thursday. In addition, 96 Indians stranded on the Chinese side had safely crossed into Nepal by land, and efforts were under way to evacuate them.

Separately, about 400 Indian nationals on the Chinese side were reported safe, with the Indian Embassy in Beijing remaining in touch with their team leaders, travel agents and Chinese authorities to facilitate their evacuation.

Meanwhile, 21 tourists from Tamil Nadu rescued from the disaster-hit region arrived in New Delhi on Friday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed the tourists on their arrival and heard their accounts of the ordeal. “I was deeply moved upon hearing their experiences firsthand,” Jaishankar said, thanking the Nepal government and the Nepalese Army for the rescue operation. He also commended the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu for coordinating their return.

Jaishankar said he had reviewed the relief and rescue operations in Nepal and received updated assessments from the Indian missions in Kathmandu and Beijing. He added that additional relief supplies were being prepared for Nepal, with the safety of Indian nationals being accorded the "highest priority".

The Indian effort comes as Nepal grapples with the massive toll of the Bhote Koshi flashfloods. According to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority, 538 bodies had been recovered till 3 pm on Friday, while 977 people remained missing and 3,742 had been rescued.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts