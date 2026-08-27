To check dummy admissions, Haryana bans coaching in school hours

More than two years after the Haryana Registration and Regulation of Private Coaching Institutes Act, 2024, came into force, the state government has notified rules barring coaching institutes from conducting classes during school hours, while making registration compulsory.

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Under the rules notified on August 24, coaching institutes will have to submit an affidavit undertaking that no classes will be held during school hours. “This will help check dummy admissions,” a senior Higher Education Department official said.

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The institutes will also be required to disclose details of courses offered, infrastructure, teacher qualifications, student strength, fee structure and whether police verification of staff has been conducted. The rules also prohibit misleading advertisements and false claims regarding successful candidates.

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Every private coaching institute must apply for registration with the district authority under the deputy commissioner by paying a fee of Rs 10,000. The authority will scrutinise the application within 30 days. If deficiencies are found, the institute will be asked to rectify them within 10 days.

Once found compliant, the institute will be issued a registration certificate valid for three years. The renewal fee has been fixed at Rs 5,000.

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Institutes are required to furnish details of courses offered, classroom numbers and capacity, prospectus, course duration and fee structure. They must also provide information on the maximum strength of each batch, qualifications and biodata of teaching and non-teaching staff, and the area covered by the institute.

Details of fire safety measures, separate toilets for men and women, drinking water facilities, lighting, medical aid, parking, library or reading room, Wi-Fi, smart boards, hostel and canteen facilities must also be submitted.

The rules allow institutes to use the term “registered coaching institute” on signboards and in prospectuses, but prohibit them from describing themselves as “recognised” or “approved”.

They must prominently display tutor qualifications, class schedules and fee structures on their websites and notice boards. Registered coaching institutes must maintain records and upload them on their official websites, besides furnishing annual information to the district authority.

The records must include ownership or tenancy details, total area of the premises, batch-wise enrolment, student data, courses and fees, refund policy, tutor qualifications and experience, batch timetables and the number of students who secured success after attending coaching classes.

Institutes found violating the Act will face a fine of Rs 25,000 for the first offence and Rs 1 lakh for subsequent violations. Continued non-compliance could lead to cancellation of registration.