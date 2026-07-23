To quell CJP protests, Delhi police chief granted detention powers under NSA

As protests over NEET paper leak gather steam in the national capital, the Centre has granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA), 1980, to the Delhi Commissioner of Police.

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Under the NSA, individuals can be detained without formal charges for a period ranging from 12 days to a maximum of 12 months.

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The order authorises the Delhi Commissioner of Police, Anurag Kumar, to exercise powers of preventive detention under the NSA for a period of three months, from July 19 to October 18.

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An official notification in this regard was published in the Delhi Gazette (Extraordinary) on Wednesday night. The Tribune has accessed a copy of the same. Notably, the notification is dated July 15, 2026.

It says the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi is satisfied that it is necessary to delegate the detention powers in the interest of public security.

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“Exercising powers under Section 3(3) read with Section 2(e) of the NSA, the Delhi L-G has directed that during the specified period, the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, may also exercise the powers of a detaining authority under Section 3(2) of the Act,” the order says.

The delegation enables the Commissioner of Police to issue preventive detention orders against individuals whose activities are considered prejudicial to national security, public order or the maintenance of essential supplies and services, as provided under the NSA.

On September 26, 2025, activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the provisions of the NSA pursuant to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, to maintain public order. He was released after 170 days of detention.

The NSA, 1980, provides that the appropriate authority can designate police chiefs and district magistrates as detaining authorities to maintain public order.