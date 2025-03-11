In a surprising and viral moment on Monday, Canada's outgoing prime minister Justin Trudeau was seen leaving the House of Commons in Ottawa carrying a chair, with his tongue sticking out.

The humorous scene quickly gained traction across social media platforms, sparking widespread attention.

Trudeau’s resignation as leader of the Liberal Party had been announced earlier on January 6.

On Monday, Mark Carney, following a decisive landslide victory, officially succeeded Trudeau as the new leader of the Liberal Party and Canada’s next prime minister.

While the viral image captured the public's eye, it marked a significant shift in Canadian politics, as Carney took the reins of the party after Trudeau's long tenure.

Trudeau’s formal resignation marked the end of his time as both prime minister and MP, though the chair he carried was more about tradition than any protest.

Carney met Trudeau on Monday and said the formal handover of power would be quick. Trudeau is still prime minister until Carney formally takes over the role.

Meanwhile, ahead of the announcement of his successor on Monday, Trudeau highlighted the ‘achievements’ of the Liberal Party over the past decade while looking towards the future.

In his speech at the Liberal Leadership Convention, Trudeau said, “I am damn proud of what we've done over these past 10 years for the middle class and the people working hard to join it.”

As the Liberal Party enters a new era, Trudeau told the crowd that “there is a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth.” — with ANI