US President Donald Trump on Monday addressed growing speculation about his health, declaring on Truth Social that he has "never felt better in my life."

Advertisement

The rumours, which led to the hashtag #TrumpIsDead trending on X, began after the White House published a blank schedule last week and photos of Trump with visible bruises circulated online.

Advertisement

Trump shared a photo of himself golfing over the weekend in an effort to quash the rumors. White House officials said the bruises were due to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

Advertisement

Vice President JD Vance also reassured the public, saying Trump remains energetic and healthy but confirmed he is prepared to step in if needed.