Home / Top Headlines / Trump dismisses ‘dead rumours’, says ‘never felt better’

Trump dismisses ‘dead rumours’, says ‘never felt better’

The rumours began after White House published blank schedule last week and photos of Trump with visible bruises circulated online
Tribune Web Desk
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:04 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Trump dismisses health rumours. Photo Truth Social: @realDonaldTrump
US President Donald Trump on Monday addressed growing speculation about his health, declaring on Truth Social that he has "never felt better in my life."

The rumours, which led to the hashtag #TrumpIsDead trending on X, began after the White House published a blank schedule last week and photos of Trump with visible bruises circulated online.

Trump shared a photo of himself golfing over the weekend in an effort to quash the rumors. White House officials said the bruises were due to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

Vice President JD Vance also reassured the public, saying Trump remains energetic and healthy but confirmed he is prepared to step in if needed.

