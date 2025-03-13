DT
Home / Top Headlines / Trump threatens 200% tariff on European wine, champagne

The retaliatory move comes in response to EU tariff on US whiskey imports
AP
Washington, Updated At : 06:36 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
File photo. Reuters
US President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened a 200 per cent tariff on European wine, champagne and spirits if the EU goes forward with a planned tariff on American whisky.

The European tariff was expected to go into effect on April 1.

In a social media post, Trump called the EU “one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the world, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States”.

"If this tariff is not removed immediately, the US will shortly place a 200 per cent tariff on all wines, champagnes and alcoholic products coming out of France and other EU represented countries," Trump said. “This will be great for the wine and champagne businesses in the US,” he added.

