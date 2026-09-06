‘Trust shattered’: Rahul Gandhi backs Maharashtra students protesting over MPSC paper leak

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said thousands of students are protesting on the streets of Maharashtra as their trust in the entire system had been shattered and asserted that the BJP government must listen to their voice and act immediately, otherwise the ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ will only grow louder.

Gandhi said whether it’s the central or state government, every student is “tormented” by the BJP regime.

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“In Maharashtra, thousands of students are on the streets, protesting peacefully. The reason isn’t just one exam or recruitment, but a trust that’s been shattered by the entire system, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.

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“Whether it’s the central or state government, every student is tormented by the BJP government. Paper leaks, stalled recruitments, the unbearable cost of education, inhumane conditions in hostels, food like poison, fraud in DBT,” Gandhi said.

“...And now, they’ve seized control of a constitutional body like MPSC and destroyed its credibility,” he said.

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Gandhi stressed that every demand from students for their successful future is justified.

“The government must listen to their voice and act immediately - otherwise, this ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ will only grow louder until justice is served,” he asserted.

His remarks came after the Maharashtra government constituted a high-level committee to undertake a comprehensive review of the existing recruitment examination system in the state and suggest measures to make it more transparent, secure, reliable and candidate-friendly.

The review will cover the entire examination process, including question paper preparation and scrutiny, confidentiality and secure handling of papers, examination centre management and security, use of technology, prevention of malpractices, coordination among various agencies, grievance redressal and the overall examination experience of candidates.

Tribal students and job aspirants in Maharashtra held protests over poor hostel conditions, student safety, and exam paper leaks, prompting the state government to accept key demands and set up a new exam reform panel.