Two shooters linked to foreign-based gangster killed in Punjab encounter

Two alleged shooters linked to foreign-based gangster Doni Bal were gunned down by a joint team of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab, and the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police in a crowded area near Atam Park on Sunday. The shooters were allegedly on their way to a blood donation camp in Atam Nagar with the intention of opening fire at the venue.

As the encounter took place in a busy locality, scores of people witnessed the exchange of fire. The deceased were identified as Karanjot Singh, alias Nona, and Sandeep Singh, both residents of Sultanwind Road in Amritsar. The police recovered three sophisticated automatic pistols and around 50 live cartridges from their possession. The accused were intercepted barely 250 m from the camp venue.

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Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the two suspects were travelling on a motorcycle when they were intercepted. On spotting the police personnel, the accused allegedly opened fire, prompting the police to retaliate. Both suspects were killed in the ensuing exchange of fire.

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Around 25 rounds were fired, with bullets also hitting a police vehicle. The police said the accused were carrying fully loaded sophisticated 9 mm automatic weapons.

Sharma said the blood donation camp was being organised in memory of Congress leader Ravi Khwajke, who was shot dead in 2016 at Gill Resort in Ludhiana by gangster Davinder Bambiha and his associates. Bambiha was later killed in a police encounter in Bathinda in 2016. Following his death, the gang is believed to have come under the control of Doni Bal, who is allegedly operating from abroad.

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The Commissioner said the two shooters had arrived in Ludhiana the previous night and were planning to target the camp on Sunday. Preliminary investigations suggested that the deceased were in direct contact with Doni Bal and Shaganpreet, and had been tasked with carrying out a mass shooting at the blood donation camp organised at Marryland Palace on Dugri Road. The weapons used in the planned attack were allegedly provided by Doni Bal.

Sharma said Karanjot was a history-sheeter facing two criminal cases under the Arms Act, robbery and the NDPS Act. Sandeep was also facing a criminal case.