Ukraine attacks Russian military airbases with drones; at least 40 aircraft hit

Ukraine attacks Russian military airbases with drones; at least 40 aircraft hit

If confirmed, the strikes would be the most damaging Ukrainian drone attack of the war, and would be a significant setback for Moscow
article_Author
Reuters
Kyiv, Updated At : 06:08 PM Jun 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
Ukraine conducted a large drone attack on Russian military aircraft on Sunday, a security official told Reuters, saying 40 Russian warplanes were struck.

If confirmed, the strikes would be the most damaging Ukrainian drone attack of the war, and would be a significant setback for Moscow.

The official said that the strikes were conducted by the SBU domestic intelligence agency, and that they had simultaneously hit four Russian military airbases on Sunday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said more than 40 aircraft were hit, including Tu-95 and Tu-22 strategic bombers, which Russia uses to fire long-range missiles at Ukraine.

Reuters could not immediately verify the assertions.

The source shared video footage, saying it showed the strikes. The images showed several large aircraft, some of which appeared to be Tu-95 strategic bombers, on fire.

Ukraine, which lacks Russia's vast arsenal of missiles, has instead built up a large fleet of attack drones which it has used to attack Russian military and oil facilities.

Russia had proposed a fresh round of talks in Istanbul on Monday, but Kyiv has thus far neither confirmed nor denied that it will be attending.

