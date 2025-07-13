DT
Home / Top Headlines / Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleges 'horse trading' within Cong in Karnataka

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi alleges 'horse trading' within Cong in Karnataka

Congress MLA from Hungund Vijayanand Kashappanavar had accused that the BJP has prepared a list of 55 Congress MLAs to threaten them with ED or CBI raids, if they don't join the saffron party
PTI
Hubballi (Karnataka), Updated At : 09:34 PM Jul 13, 2025 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. File photo
With a Congress MLA claiming that the BJP was planning to topple the government in Karnataka and has prepared a list to target 55 legislators through central agencies, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday hit back, alleging that "horse trading" was on in the ruling party itself, amid CM change speculation.

Congress MLA from Hungund Vijayanand Kashappanavar on Saturday accused that the BJP has prepared a list of 55 Congress MLAs to threaten them with ED or CBI raids, if they don't join the saffron party.

Reacting to Kashappanavar's claims, Joshi said, "Has he (Kashappanavar) done anything (wrong) to come on the ED list? Those who have done wrong will come under ED's notice, not others. Those who are correct need not worry and they won't face any trouble."

"Siddaramaiah had recently said that Shivakumar doesn't have the support of many MLAs, so both of them, to garner support on their respective sides, are using their money power. Both of them who are ready to buy MLAs are strong there (in Congress), so there is no chance for us (BJP) to enter and we don't want to indulge in such things," Joshi said.

Further noting that the BJP's official stand is not to go against the mandate of the people, the union minister said the Congress has to complete a full five years as they have the mandate, but as they are unable to do so because of internal rifts, they are making MLAs to issue statements about BJP targeting 55 of their legislators. There is no meaning to it."

Stating that the ground is ready for horse trading within the Congress, he said, "Horses are ready to get traded in the market there (in Congress). There is competition within to buy..."

The Congress has got a huge mandate and they have to run the administration properly.

"Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have indulged in a trade to lure MLAs on their side. The Congress high command has lost control, so they have reached a situation where whoever has the support of maximum MLAs will be the CM. So both of them are involved in trading," Joshi said.

"It is they — D K Shivakumar and Siddarmamaiah — who are involved in horse trading, let them do it. We (BJP) are nowhere involved or related to it. False allegations are being made against us," he added.

There has been speculation within political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the Chief Minister change later this year, citing power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

However, Siddaramaiah has been asserting that he will complete a full five-year term, even Shivakumar's supporters have said that their leader will become CM.

Pointing out that the BJP has never come to power directly in the state and that it had formed governments in the past by "purchasing" MLAs for money, Kashappanavar, speaking to reporters in Hungund on Saturday, said the saffron party always indulged in conspiracy to form a government.

