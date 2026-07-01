DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / UP Congress chief Rai alleges detention in Ayodhya

UP Congress chief Rai alleges detention in Ayodhya

Says party leaders barred from Ram Temple visit

article_Author
Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai has been placed under house arrest at a hotel, according to a statement by the opposition party, in Ayodhya on Tuesday. ANI
Advertisement
As the political row over alleged irregularities in donations at the Ram Temple continued, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Tuesday alleged that he and several party leaders were detained by the police and prevented from offering prayers at the shrine.Rai claimed that he and members of a Congress delegation were taken into custody around 11.30 pm on Monday and shifted to the guest house of Acharya Narendra Deva University of Agriculture and Technology in Ayodhya.
Advertisement

According to Rai, the delegation had travelled to Ayodhya to offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and seek the blessings of Lord Ram.

Advertisement

He said the leaders also intended to pray over what he described as the disrepute brought to the temple by allegations of theft of offerings and donations, as well as irregularities in land transactions linked to the temple project.

Advertisement

Rai alleged that instead of being allowed to proceed to the temple, members of the delegation were placed under house arrest and prevented from leaving the university guest house.

He further alleged that the police action amounted to harassment aimed at stopping Congress leaders from visiting the shrine.

Advertisement

Rai said the party was prepared to face arrest, if necessary, to exercise its right to visit the temple and offer prayers.

In a post shared from Rai’s X account, his wife, Rina Rai, alleged that the BJP government was attempting to silence the Congress leader and said the party would continue its campaign over the alleged theft of donations. She added that if anything happened to her husband, the government would be responsible.

Following reports of Rai’s detention, Congress workers gathered outside the university guest house and staged a protest demanding that he be allowed to proceed with his visit.

Congress worker Lalan Kumar alleged that the Ayodhya administration had placed the delegation, including Rai, under house arrest shortly after its arrival in the city.

He said local Congress leaders had begun a sit-in protest outside the guest house and would continue their agitation until Rai was released and party workers were allowed to meet him.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts