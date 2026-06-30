US, Iran halt strikes; likely to hold talks in Doha over way forward

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Although US President Donald Trump announced that a meeting will take place in Qatar, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the talks would take place only after "conditions were met".

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“Consultations with Qatar, including regarding the follow-up of the implementation of the other party’s commitments, are going on as usual. The reports that technical talks of the working groups will be held in Doha cannot be confirmed,” Gharibabadi told Tasnim news agency.

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Earlier, Trump said Tehran “requested talks” following days of reciprocal attacks.

"Trump’s envoys would attend a meeting with Iranian officials," said White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

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“Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be flying to Doha for high-level meetings this week as we continue to discuss the memorandum of understanding,” she said in an interview with Fox News.

The US and Iran agreed to suspend military operations in an effort to preserve their peace agreement after days of escalating military exchanges pushed the deal to the brink.

According to US media house Axios, both sides agreed to halt all "kinetic activity" while technical negotiations continue over the Strait of Hormuz. “On the sidelines of high-level talks at Doha, there will be technical talks,” Leavitt said in Washington, DC.

The breakthrough comes just 11 days after Washington and Tehran announced an interim agreement aimed at ending months of hostilities.

Despite the renewed diplomatic push, tensions remain high following a fresh round of military strikes over differing interpretations of the agreement.

The Strait of Hormuz has become the biggest obstacle to implementing the memorandum of understanding signed earlier this month.

Under the agreement, Iran committed to making its best efforts to facilitate the safe passage of commercial shipping through the waterway, while the US agreed to lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reinforced Tehran's position on Sunday. "The management and full restoration of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz is Iran’s responsibility."

"No other country or entity has any responsibility or authority in this matter," he said.

US officials continue to insist that navigation through the international waterway must remain unrestricted.