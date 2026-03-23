US, Iran trade threats over energy targets; Trump sets 48-hr deadline to open Hormuz

The US and Iran have issued fresh threats against each other, with President Donald Trump “giving” Tehran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for shipping or face the destruction of its energy infrastructure.

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Iran on Sunday launched its most destructive attack yet on Israel and responded to Trump’s threat saying all US facilities in West Asia, including desalination plants and energy infrastructure, will be destroyed in retaliation.

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Trump’s ultimatum came just a day after he stated that he was considering “winding down” military operations after three weeks of war as the “five objectives” had been nearly met.

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Trump wrote on Truth Social that the US would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants — “starting with the biggest one first” — if Tehran did not fully reopen the strait within 48 hours.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had imposed restrictions only on vessels from countries involved in the attacks against Iran, and would assist others that stayed out of the conflict.

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In response to Trump’s threat, Iran’s army said it would target energy and desalination infrastructure “belonging to the US and the regime in the region”, according to the Fars news agency.

Trump’s ultimatum coincides with the arrival of almost 2,200 US Marines and sailors, who have been pulled out of Japan and relocated to the Arabian Sea. They are on board the USS Tripoli, along with two escort ships, which has ground and aerial combat units. Earlier this week, another 2,200 US Marines departed from San Diego along the US West Coast, speeding up the deployment of thousands of additional Marines and sailors in West Asia amid speculation that Trump could send troops into the Iranian territory.

Iran has choked the Hormuz, a vital waterway, which carries a fifth of global crude oil trade in peacetime.

The standoff has sent crude oil prices soaring, with Brent crude now trading above $105 a barrel, indicating long-term consequences for the global economy. A joint statement from the leaders of several countries, including the UK, France, Italy, Germany, South Korea, Australia, the UAE and Bahrain, condemned the “de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz by the Iranian forces”.

On Sunday, Japan said it could consider deploying its military for minesweeping in the Strait of Hormuz, if a ceasefire was reached. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said: “If there were to be a complete ceasefire, hypothetically speaking, then things like minesweeping could come up.”

Japan gets about 90 per cent of its oil shipments via the strait, which Tehran has largely closed during the war.

Trump’s threat came hours after two Iranian missiles struck southern Israel, injuring more than 100 people in the most destructive attack since the war began. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to retaliate “on all fronts”.

The United Arab Emirates had said on Saturday it faced aerial attacks after Iran warned it against allowing strikes from its territory on disputed islands near the Strait of Hormuz.