US lawmakers urge India to free riot accused Khalid

A group of US lawmakers has written to India’s Ambassador in Washington, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, expressing “continued concern” over the prolonged pre-trial detention of student activist and scholar Umar Khalid and urging that he be granted bail.

Advertisement

In a letter, Members of the US Congress and the US Senate said Khalid’s confinement in jail for nearly five years in connection with the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots “raises serious questions about due process, human rights and India’s obligations under international law”. The letter has been signed by senior Democratic leaders, including Congressman James P. McGovern and Jamie Raskin, Senators Chris Van Hollen and Peter Welch, and Congress members Pramila Jayapal, Jan Schakowsky, Rashida Tlaib and Lloyd Doggett.

Advertisement

Arrested in September 2020, Khalid faces serious charges of criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly and multiple offences under the UAPA. The six accused — Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, Meera Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman and Md Saleem Khan — are in jail for over five years.

Advertisement

Investigators have described them as “masterminds” of a “larger conspiracy” behind the violence that erupted during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens. The February 2020 violence, which coincided with the visit of then US President Donald Trump, claimed 53 lives and left 700 injured.

Placing their concerns within the framework of the India-US strategic partnership, the US lawmakers said both countries, as the world’s largest democracies, shared a common responsibility to uphold freedom, rule of law, human rights and pluralism. “It is in this spirit that we raise the following concerns,” the letter said.

Advertisement

The lawmakers traced the origins of the case to the protests against the CAA passed in late-2019, which, they noted, were described by a spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as “fundamentally discriminatory”. They said rights organisations, legal experts and the international media had consistently questioned the fairness of the investigations and trials. The lawmakers argued that the invocation of terrorism charges against Khalid rested on “secret witnesses and misconstrued speech”, and pointed out that independent rights investigations had found no evidence linking him to terror activity.

While noting the matter was currently under consideration before the Supreme Court, the lawmakers welcomed the temporary bail granted to Khalid for sister’s wedding.