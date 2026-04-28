US reaffirms defence commitment to India, eyes stronger Indo-Pacific security

A top US military commander, Gen Kevin Schneider, has emphasised the US commitment towards deepening its strategic defence partnership with India and advancing a shared vision for a secure and stable Indo-Pacific.

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General Schneider is the Commander, Pacific Air Forces & Air Component Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command.

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During the visit (April 19-25 ), General Schneider focused on advancing logistics cooperation between the two countries. Strengthened logistics frameworks and agreements enable more seamless coordination, improving readiness and supporting rapid, coordinated responses to humanitarian crises and regional contingencies. This growing cooperation enhances both nations’ ability to deliver timely assistance and maintain operational presence across the Indo-Pacific.

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General Schneider engaged with senior Indian defence leaders, including counterparts from the Indian Air Force, to reinforce longstanding military ties and explore opportunities to expand operational collaboration. The visit reflects the growing scope, complexity and interoperability of US-India defence cooperation across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.

"The US and India continue to build a robust defence partnership rooted in shared democratic values and mutual interests in maintaining regional stability. Recent years have seen an expansion in joint exercises, training engagements and high-level exchanges, enhancing both nations’ ability to operate together effectively in diverse scenarios," the US embassy in New Delhi, said.

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General Schneider also visited operational and training facilities, highlighting the increasing integration and trust between the US and Indian forces.