icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / US woman buys plane ticket to see military boyfriend for 30-minute layover

US woman buys plane ticket to see military boyfriend for 30-minute layover

She later posted the moment on TikTok, captioning it: 'Falling in love is buying a ticket just to get into the airport to see your long-distance boyfriend for 30 minutes between flights'

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:46 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The video quickly went viral, gaining millions of views. image credit/Social media
Advertisement

A 21-year-old woman from Dallas, Texas recently turned a short airport layover into an unforgettable moment with her long-distance boyfriend, who serves in the military.

Advertisement

When she found out he would have a 30-minute layover in Dallas between flights, she realised it might be their only chance to see each other for a long time.

Advertisement

The challenge was that she wouldn’t be able to enter the secured gate area without a boarding pass. To get around this, she bought a $70 plane ticket for a flight she never intended to take, simply so she could pass through security and meet him at the gate, reports people.com.

Advertisement

The couple had been together for just over six months after meeting at the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas. From the beginning, their relationship had been long distance due to his military service. When she learned about his Dallas connection, she decided she would make those 30 minutes count.

When the day arrived, the two reunited briefly at the airport gate, sharing an emotional visit before he had to board his next flight.

Advertisement

She later posted the moment on TikTok on February 6, captioning it: “Falling in love is buying a ticket just to get into the airport to see your long-distance boyfriend for 30 minutes between flights”.

The video quickly went viral, gaining millions of views. For her, the unexpected layover in her city felt like a small gift, and the moment has since resonated with many viewers, especially those in long-distance or military relationships, emphasising how even a few minutes together can mean everything.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts