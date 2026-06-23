Uttarakhand gurdwara turns into fortress as Nihangs continue to 'forcibly occupy' upper floors

A standoff between a group of Nihangs and the local authorities at Gurdwara Langar Damdama Sahib in Uttarakhand’s Nagrasu continued for the third day on Monday even as the Rudraprayag district administration described the situation as "tense, but under control".

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Armed with spears and swords, the Nihangs have “forcibly occupied” the rooftop and the upper floors of the gurdwara located on the Badrinath highway. They have been demanding the release of four other Nihang pilgrims who were arrested following a clash with the locals in Karnaprayag on June 16 over a parking dispute. Those arrested are from Mohali and they allegedly attacked the locals with swords, injuring four of them.

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The gurdwara is under heavy police cover and the district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNS till June 27. Internet services, which were earlier suspended in sensitive areas of Chamoli and Rudraprayag to prevent unrest, were resumed today.

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Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra and Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar are in touch with the Nihangs and have been trying to defuse the crisis.

Speaking to The Tribune, Tomar refuted the reports of deployment of personnel from the Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police or other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) around the gurdwara. “Only the local police have been taking care of the security aspect. CAPF personnel have been allocated by the Centre to all Uttarakhand districts for the Chardham Yatra,” she said.

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Seven Nihangs were part of the group, three of whom reportedly climbed down over the past 24 hours.

The District Magistrate said the gurdwara affairs were “functioning peacefully”. Mishra said prayers, langar service and the movement of devotees had been continuing without any disruption. He appealed to the public not to spread or believe in rumours circulating on social media.

The shrine caretakers, however, accused the Nihangs of being aggressive, taking control of the premises, assaulting volunteers, vandalising property and hurling stones at police personnel and the locals.

A local activist, Tribhuvan Chauhan, said while the situation had eased somewhat, tensions would continue until the Nihangs vacated the gurdwara premises. “There is no hostage situation. The Nihangs have released a few individuals who were earlier in their custody. However, the dispute between the Nihangs and the gurdwara management remains unresolved," he said.

Gurdwara granthi Baba Beant Singh said the situation escalated on the morning of June 21 when the Nihangs clashed with volunteers. “We tried to persuade them to leave peacefully. When they noticed police presence outside, they thought they would be arrested and climbed to the upper floors. They damaged the walls and began throwing stones at the police and people gathered outside," he said.

The Nihangs arrived at the gurdwara on June 20 and allegedly created disturbance by misbehaving with volunteers. Despite the tension, the gurdwara authorities allowed them to stay overnight and even provided them food.