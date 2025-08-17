DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan is NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan is NDA's Vice-Presidential candidate

Nadda announces the name, seeks consensus on the Tamil Nadu-born leader and old RSS hand
article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:55 PM Aug 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
CP Radhakrishnan. Photo credit: Facebook/CPRBJP
Advertisement

The BJP on Sunday announced that old RSS hand and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan would be the party’s and the NDA’s candidate to contest for the post of Vice-President.

Advertisement

BJP chief JP Nadda announced his candidature after the BJP Parliamentary Board cleared it today.

Sixty-eight-year-old Radhakrishnan was born in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur and was sworn in as Maharashtra Governor last year.

Advertisement

With the nomination of a Tamil Nadu-born to the second-highest constitutional office in India, the BJP may have put Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, a major constituent of the Opposition alliance, in a bind over INDIA bloc's decision to field a joint non-political candidate.

"We will talk to the Opposition. We should also get their support, so that together we can ensure an unopposed election for the post of Vice-President. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice-President’s post," said Nadda.

Advertisement

Starting as an RSS Swayamsevak, Radhakrishnan became a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974.

In 1996, Radhakrishnan was appointed the Secretary of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time from Coimbatore in 1998. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1999.

During his tenure as an MP, he served as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Textiles. He was also a member of the Parliamentary Committee for Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and the Consultative Committee for Finance. He was a member of the Parliamentary Special Committee investigating the Stock Exchange Scam.

In 2004, Radhakrishnan addressed the UN General Assembly as part of the Parliamentary delegation. He was also a member of the first Parliamentary delegation to Taiwan.

Between 2004 and 2007, he served as the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. In this role, he undertook a 19,000 km ‘Ratha Yatra’ that lasted for 93 days. The Yatra was organised to highlight his demands for the linking of all Indian rivers, eradicating terrorism, implementing a uniform civil code, removing untouchability and combating the menace of narcotic drugs. He also led two more padayatras for different causes.

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was sworn in as the Governor of Maharashtra on 31st July 2024. Prior to his appointment, he served as the Governor of Jharkhand for nearly one-and-a-half years. As the Governor of Jharkhand, Radhakrishnan was appointed by the President of India to discharge the functions of the Governor of Telangana and as the Lt. Governor of Puducherry.

With more than four decades’ experience, he is a respected name in the polity and public life of Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts