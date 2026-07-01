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Home / Top Headlines / VHP criticises Faizabad Bar resolution against defending Ram Temple theft accused

VHP criticises Faizabad Bar resolution against defending Ram Temple theft accused

Ayodhya police records statement of Champat Rai, days after he resigned as a general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:40 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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A view of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. File
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The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Tuesday criticised the Faizabad Bar Association’s resolution prohibiting advocates from representing individuals accused in the alleged theft of donations from the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, arguing that the decision was contrary to constitutional principles and the ethical obligations of the legal profession.
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The Bar association had passed a resolution saying no advocate would appear for those accused in the alleged theft of donation money from the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and announced a fine of Rs 5 lakh on any lawyer who chose to represent them.

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VHP international president Alok Kumar said while he has no sympathy for those accused in the case he cannot support the decision which is “unlawful". “I have no sympathy with any person accused of the heinous offence of chadava chori in the Ram Janmbhumi Mandir. We would earnestly press that the investigation is quickly completed, the matter tried in a fast-track Court and the guilty persons go behind the bars, say within four to five months from now. However, this does not persuade me to support a position that is both unethical and unlawful. I would hope that the Ayodhya Bar Association shall consider the Judgment,” he posted on X.

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Citing the Supreme Court's observation, he said that the Supreme Court had earlier held, “In our opinion, such resolutions are wholly illegal, against all traditions of the bar, and against professional ethics. Every person, however, wicked, depraved, vile, degenerate, perverted, loathsome, execrable, vicious or repulsive he may be regarded by society has a right to be defended in a court of law and correspondingly it is the duty of the lawyer to defend him.”

The Ayodhya police today also recorded the statement of Champat Rai, days after he resigned as a general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. This is the first time Rai's statement has been recorded since he stepped down as the trust's general secretary on June 27 and the police registered an FIR in the alleged donation theft case.

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The lawyers' body in Ayodhya on Monday also demanded that Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao -- all associated with the management of the temple but not mentioned in the FIR -- "must leave" Ayodhya "within three days" .

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