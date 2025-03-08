DT
Home / Top Headlines / Video: Mass shooting at Toronto's pub; 12 injured

Video: Mass shooting at Toronto's pub; 12 injured

Police say 3 men were suspected of the shooting and that all resources were being deployed to locate and arrest those responsible
PTI
Toronto, Updated At : 03:32 PM Mar 08, 2025 IST
Video grab.
A dozen people were injured in a shooting at a pub in eastern Toronto, Canadian police said Friday night.

Police said they were called to reports of multiple people being shot near Progress Avenue and Corporate Drive at around 10:40 pm.

Toronto paramedics had said 11 adults suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical, but police later said 12 people were hurt, and that six people had non-life-threatening injuries but the extent of the remaining injuries was still unknown.

Police also said a suspect wearing a black balaclava was seen fleeing in a silver car and was still at large. People were being warned to stay away from the area.

In an update on X early Saturday, police said three men were suspected of the shooting and that all resources were being deployed to locate and arrest those responsible.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she had spoken to police Chief Myron Demkiw and was told “all necessary resources” had been deployed.

“This is an early and ongoing investigation - police will provide further details,” she wrote on social media. “My thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

