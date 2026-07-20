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Home / Top Headlines / Wangchuk ready to end, but with riders: Wife

Wangchuk ready to end, but with riders: Wife

Wants assurance from leaders to take up education accountability in Parliament

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:32 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, speaks to the media after the Delhi High Court hearing on plea to shift Sonam Wangchuk to another hospital from Safdarjung Hospital, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)
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Activist Sonam Wangchuk will call off his indefinite hunger strike if political leaders meet him at the Safdarjung Hospital and assure him that the issue of education accountability will be the focus of the monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday, his wife Gitanjali J Angmo said on Sunday.

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Addressing protesters at the Jantar Mantar, Angmo said Wangchuk had conveyed that he would end his fast if there “is a commitment from political parties to take up the issue in Parliament”. She also conveyed Wangchuk’s appeal to the supporters of the movement ahead of the CJP's proposed “Chalo Sansad” march on Monday, urging them to maintain peace and discipline. "Sonam has requested all of us to take out tomorrow's march peacefully and ensure that the protest is not misused," Angmo said.

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On concerns over Wangchuk's health, she said the activist is stable. "Sonam's health is perfectly fine. I tried my best in the high court to have him shifted to a private hospital, but I could not succeed," she said.

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The Delhi High Court on Sunday refused to interfere with Wangchuk's treatment, stating that the government's removal of the fasting activist from the Jantar Mantar to a government hospital cannot be called arbitrary. Justice Mini Pushkarna said no interim order to immediately transfer the activist was required at this stage.

In the special hearing held on a Sunday, Justice Pushkarna said that doctors at Safdarjung were closely monitoring Wangchuk, and it could not be said that any force was being used against him in violation of his bodily integrity.

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On Saturday, Delhi Police forcefully admitted Wangchuk to the Safdarjung Hospital after three weeks of fasting at the CJP protest site at Jantar Mantar. Both Angmo and the CJP have maintained that Wangchuk is continuing his fast at the hospital, refusing to receive any drip.

The CJP and Wangchuk have been demanding accountability over the alleged NEET paper leak, action against those responsible, and broader reforms in the education system.

The outfit has also called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, alleging repeated  failures in conducting competitive examinations. Monday's proposed march to Parliament coincides with the opening day of the Monsoon Session, which will continue till August 13. The CJP has said the march will be peaceful and is intended to press Parliament to take up the issue of education accountability.

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