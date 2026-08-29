Waris Punjab De vows 'white paper' on drugs at Baba Bakala event, SAD targets Amritpal

The political contest for the panthic vote among Akali factions came into sharp focus at Rakhar Punya conferences in Baba Bakala on Friday, with the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De (WPD) making the drug menace the centrepiece of its political agenda, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, launched a direct attack on WPD president Amritpal Singh.

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The WPD released a detailed vision document on the drug problem, describing it as one of the biggest challenges facing Punjab’s youth. The party alleged that successive governments had failed to check the spread of drugs and announced that it would bring out a “white paper” examining the three-decade-old drug crisis.

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The white paper, according to the party, would examine the spread of drugs, deaths caused by addiction, the supply chain, alleged involvement of political leaders and any nexus between drug smugglers and police or security personnel. The party said those found responsible would be held accountable and families affected by drug-related deaths would receive justice.

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Addressing the gathering, WPD leader Manpreet Singh Ayali said tackling drugs and organised crime would be a key part of the party’s political agenda. He promised a comprehensive campaign against drug trafficking and gangsterism. He also raised the issue of pending dearness allowance (DA) of government employees and called for communal harmony.

The party proposed a greater role for villages in tackling drug abuse through community committees comprising prominent citizens, residents, farmers, labour representatives and women. It proposed that each committee be headed by a woman and be granted legal powers to function effectively.

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Meanwhile, addressing the SAD’s Rakhar Punya gathering, party president Sukhbir Singh Badal accused “anti-Punjab and anti-Panth agencies” of using puppets to weaken the Akali Dal and push Punjab back towards the violence of the 1980s.

Badal said such forces, if they came to power, would create an atmosphere of fear and claimed that a return to the conditions of the 1980s would discourage people from venturing out and endanger women's safety.

He said those claiming to be the “Waris Punjab De” were imposters and targeted Amritpal. He alleged that Amritpal had adopted the appearance of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale but remained silent when an incident involving a photograph of Bhindranwale and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann became public.

Badal also levelled allegations of corruption against the Chief Minister and his family. He alleged that Mann's wife had accepted Rs 5 crore in connection with a bribery case involving a rape accused. He further alleged that the Mann family had acquired 2,500 acres of land in Australia through money allegedly received in connection with changes in land-use permissions (CLU), as well as transfers and promotions. The SAD (Amritsar), led by Simarjit Singh Mann, also held a conference, but the gathering was thin.