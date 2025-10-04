DT
Home / Top Headlines / Watch: 'This is terror,' says Zelenskyy as he posts video of passenger train left burning after Russian strike

Watch: 'This is terror,' says Zelenskyy as he posts video of passenger train left burning after Russian strike

The Ukraine President says the world should not ignore this as Russians could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians

Tribune Web Desk
Kyiv, Updated At : 04:14 PM Oct 04, 2025 IST
The train was heading to Kyiv at the time of the strike. Video grab: X/@ZelenskyyUa
A Russian air strike hit a passenger train heading to Kyiv in the northern Sumy region of Ukraine, causing injuries to passengers.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it an act of "terror" while posting a video of the burning train that was operating on the Shostka-Kyiv route, adding that at least 30 persons were injured.

In a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, “All information about the injured is being established. So far, we know of at least 30 victims. Preliminary reports indicate that both Ukrzaliznytsia staff and passengers were at the site of the strike. The Russians could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians. And this is terror the world must not ignore.”

He went on to write, “Every day Russia takes people’s lives. And only strength can make them stop. We’ve heard resolute statements from Europe and America – and it’s high time to turn them all into reality, together with everyone who refuses to accept murder and terror as normal. Lip service is not enough now. Strong action is needed.”

Regional governor Oleh Hryhorov, too, posted a picture of a burning passenger carriage and said medics and rescuers were working on the scene.

Moscow has stepped up its air strike campaign on Ukraine's railway infrastructure, hitting it almost every day over the last two months. (With inputs from Reuters)

