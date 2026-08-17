DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Top Headlines / West Bengal CM denies BJP workers’ role in CJP volunteer's father death

West Bengal CM denies BJP workers’ role in CJP volunteer's father death

article_Author
PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 01:23 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari. File
Advertisement

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday dismissed an allegation that BJP workers were involved in an "assault" that led to the death of the father of a Cockroach Janta Party volunteer in Bankura district, and said those named in the FIR were criminals and would face stringent action.

Advertisement

"Of the five people against whom an FIR has been registered, three have already been arrested. The two others will also be held. There is no BJP connection here. They are all criminals. Action will be taken according to law," Adhikari told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Advertisement

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said any allegation of assault should be investigated by the police and action taken if the charges are established.

Advertisement

"If such an incident has taken place, an FIR should be registered, and the police should investigate it," Majumdar said.

He also questioned whether the incident could have stemmed from a local dispute.

Advertisement

Majumdar said despite a large number of people from Bengal participating in the recent CJP's protest in Delhi, no such incidents had been reported elsewhere.

State minister Agnimitra Paul said the BJP would not shield anyone found guilty of wrongdoing.

"There are lakhs of BJP workers across India. It is neither possible nor the responsibility of the state president or the chief minister to determine the character of every worker. If someone has done something like this, action will be taken against that person," Paul said.

Those responsible for the incident would be treated like criminals, she said, adding that "we will not tolerate such incidents. Strict action will be taken".

"The CJP had launched a campaign, 'School Thik Karo', which is a good initiative. As part of it, I went to the school in my village and asked whether there were any problems. I enquired about facilities such as toilets and drinking water for the children. I told a teacher that I wanted to start a campaign and asked for his permission. He asked me to come the next day," the CJP volunteer said.

According to him, the teacher subsequently informed local BJP workers about the matter.

"At around 8.30 pm on August 13, BJP workers came to our house and assaulted us," he alleged.

The family claimed that Hafeez and his father were assaulted during the incident and that his father's condition deteriorated following the attack.

He was subsequently admitted to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, where he died on Saturday night.

A CJP supporter, reacting to the incident, alleged that the attack was a "consequence" of Hafeez questioning the authorities over the infrastructure of the school.

"If asking questions leads to such attacks, we will continue to ask those questions again and again, and a thousand times if necessary," the supporter said.

"He (Hafeez) went to Delhi and spoke the truth. The assault appears to be an expression of anger. It seems that he is being punished for speaking the truth. But we are fighting for the interests of students," he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts